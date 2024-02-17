Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $48.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

