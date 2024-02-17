Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

