Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $898.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 2.30%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

