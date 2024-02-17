Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 120,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,213,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $73.98 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

