HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.34

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.34 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 121.20 ($1.53). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 121.40 ($1.53), with a volume of 3,842,416 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.34. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.00 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, insider Michael Bane acquired 32,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £45,325.12 ($57,243.14). 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

