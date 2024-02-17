HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,244 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 8,395.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 742,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 261,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE NNI opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.86. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Nelnet Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.