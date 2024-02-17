HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,942 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:BOCT opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $164.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

