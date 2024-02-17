HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 72,241 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,241 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile



Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

