HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PulteGroup by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

