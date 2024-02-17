HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 300,792 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 697,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,792 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 0.93.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NU shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

