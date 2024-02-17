HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,270 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWCO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 867.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 113,471.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

