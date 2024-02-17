HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 412 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $271.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.75 and a 200-day moving average of $262.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

