HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $122.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.22 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average of $114.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

