HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 9,308 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $20.21 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

