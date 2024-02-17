HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.
Ferrari Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:RACE opened at $389.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.06. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $252.17 and a 1-year high of $393.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferrari
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
