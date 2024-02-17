HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RACE opened at $389.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.06. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $252.17 and a 1-year high of $393.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

