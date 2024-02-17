HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEX. UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Terex

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.