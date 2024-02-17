HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 175,316 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $14,688,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,386,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,365,000 after purchasing an additional 545,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

