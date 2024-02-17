HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

