HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,554 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares Short Real Estate worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate by 22.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

ProShares Short Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of REK stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

ProShares Short Real Estate Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.