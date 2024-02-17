HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

