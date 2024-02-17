HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $752,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

