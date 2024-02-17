HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 140.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,840,000 after buying an additional 220,653 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 165,227 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 122,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 108,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMEH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

