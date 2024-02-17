HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 378,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 279,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PDN opened at $31.70 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $551.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

