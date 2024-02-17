HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $10,985,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 20.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.30.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.71.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

