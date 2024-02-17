HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 472.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 213,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 110,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.36.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.