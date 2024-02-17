HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

