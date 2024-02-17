HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $92,189,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,947,000 after buying an additional 571,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

