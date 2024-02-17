HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 11.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 4.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Light & Wonder by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LNW opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNW shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

