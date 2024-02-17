HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $50,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:J opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,482. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

