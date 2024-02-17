HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 121.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. William Blair lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.