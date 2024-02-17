HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $5.22 Million in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 115,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 266,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AZZ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AZZ by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 24.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.