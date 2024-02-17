HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.

IJAN opened at $30.44 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $156.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

