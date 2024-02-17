HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,794 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,992,000 after purchasing an additional 883,870 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,194,000 after purchasing an additional 481,015 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average is $158.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

