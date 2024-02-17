HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,021 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.74%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

