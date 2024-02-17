HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after buying an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

WELL opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.