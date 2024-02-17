HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boot Barn by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boot Barn by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after buying an additional 342,539 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $90.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

