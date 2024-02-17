HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 139,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

XEL opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

