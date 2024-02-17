HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $365,342,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 92.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $155,767,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $198.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.71. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.