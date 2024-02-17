HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,582 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 226.93 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,092.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

