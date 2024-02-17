HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 24,377 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,377 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 5.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.