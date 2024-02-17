HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 257,216 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,391,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:UMAR opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

