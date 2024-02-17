HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,487,949 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 85.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487,949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.