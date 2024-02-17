HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,284 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,077 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

