HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,604 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $16,895,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 191,404 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.302 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

