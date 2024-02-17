HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,791 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

