HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,517 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RF opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.