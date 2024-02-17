Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.5 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.