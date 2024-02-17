HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,454 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,823 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HP by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of HP by 111.9% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

