HubSpot’s (HUBS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $580.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.42. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $356.07 and a 1-year high of $660.00.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

