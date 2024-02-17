Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.79

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.37 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,439 shares traded.

Hurricane Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.02 million, a P/E ratio of 194.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.79.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.

